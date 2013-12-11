Erykah Badu Gets Wacked Out Nose Piercing [PHOTO]

Singer Erykah Badu is known for doing things her way no matter how jarring or strange people perceive them to be. in her latest expression of individuality, Badu got a new nose piercing that is absolutely huge! No joke, it looks like a caveman jammed a sabertooth through her nostril. Erykah Badu posted the photo on Twitter and needless to say, people were fast in sharing their distaste for the new jewelry.

When the photo hit Twitter, one fan responded to it with, ““B*tch, WTF wrong with you?” Another asked her why she wanted to scare people like that.

Check out the photo below. What do you think of Erykah Badu’s new nose ring?

