Kanye West: “F**k Those Grammy Nominations!” [VIDEO]

Rapper Kanye West is one of the biggest artists in the world. Depending on who you ask, that isn’t necessarily a good thing. Besides Kanye West being one of the biggest artists in the world, he is also one of the biggest crybabies entertainment has ever seen. In his latest tantrum, Kanye West gets mad because his album was only nominated for two Grammys despite being mainstream media’s pick for best album of 2013.

West went on the tirade during his concert in Phoenix, Arizona. Kanye complained about having won 21 Grammys, but never having won against a white artist. He’s also angry (yet again) that he was snubbed in the Album of the Year category. Check out some of what Kanye had to say:

“I’m 36-years-old and I have 21 Grammys. That’s the most Grammys of any 36-year-old. Out of all of those 21 Grammys, I’ve never won a Grammy against a white artist. And Yeezus is the top one or two album on every single list. But only gets two nominations from the Grammys. What are they trying to say? Do they think that I wouldn’t notice? Do they think that, someway, I don’t have the power to completely diminish all of their credibility at this moment? But no, no. Only positive energy, only positive vibes. But when you see me talking about what people are doing when I say “marginalized,” when I say “boxed in,” when I say “hold back,” when I say people are afraid of the truth, that’s one example right there in front of you. And people come to me and congratulate me on those two nominations. F*CK THOSE NOMINATIONS!”

While Kanye is right that he’s never won against a white artists, why doesn’t he see that no rapper has ever beat him at the Grammys? Since 2004, if Kanye West put out a solo rap album (no matter what you say, “808s” isn’t a rap album by Grammy standards.) Plus, in 2010, Kanye West was nominated four times in the same category for Best Rap Performance By A Duo or Group. That means Kanye West was on every song nominated. So while I appreciate an artist wanting to achieve more in their career, why aren’t past accomplishments no longer worth celebrating? Kanye needs to get bigger problems.

Watch the rant below.

