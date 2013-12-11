Peter Gunz: “I’m Not Like Stevie J” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

At the start of this season of “Love And Hip-Hop New York” rapper turned reality TV star Pete Gunz drew immediate comparisons to “Love And Hip-Hop Atlanta’s” Stevie J when audiences became aware of his woman juggling and philandering ways.

Former Bad Boy Hitman Stevie J became infamous for going back and forth between his baby mother Mimi Faust and his current wife Joseline Hernandez. Gunz one-upped Stevie by marrying his artist Amina Buddafly without telling the mother of one his kids, Tara, whom he was still living with.

While Peter Gunz doesn’t defend his behavior, he insists that the comparisons between he and Stevie are not accurate.

“I got no pregnancy tests in my back pocket,” he says poking fun at Stevie’s stunt from season one. “My story is 100%. This is real real. Stevie could pull stuff on those chicks that there was no way Tara or Amina was gonna have that.”

Watch the video to hear his explanation for why he proposed to Amina while he was still living with Tara and more.

