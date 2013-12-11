Frequency Magazine Closes Out The Year With Inspirational Issue

The holidays are here and as we say goodbye to 2013, so does Frequency Magazine. For its last issue of the year, Frequency takes a look back at some of the highs and lows of the past twelve months.

This issue of Frequency News: Epic Records is on the Move as Benny Pough is named EVP, YG (Young Gangsta) is Bringing the Real, Kelson chats with Nelly, TV One Celebrates with One Christmas, HelloBeautiful names the Buzzworthy Beauties of 2013, Jay-Z has an incredible year, The Houston Chronicle features Radio One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes. Check it all out and more here

