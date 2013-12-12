Friends Say Chicago Bulls Star Derrick Rose Hasn’t Spoken In 17 Days [SATIRE]

As we previously reported, after spending the better part of two years trying to come back from an awful tear to his ACL in his left knee, Derrick Rose is now suffering from another awful season ending injury to his right knee! Just as he was starting to get back into the swing of things with the Bulls he got hurt once more in what can only be described as a freak accident. Take a look below to refresh your memory of the incident in question.

Well now according to Eben Gregory, a satirical story has emerged about Derrick’s family and friends reporting that since Rose learned he was out for another season he has not spoken a single…solitary word. This would be understandable if it was for a few days…but this has apparently gone on for 2.5 weeks at this point and his people seem to be concerned. Loved ones report that Derrick does nothing but sit on the couch all day looking at the ceiling.

Says Rose’s friend Andre Hamlin,

“Derrick just sits there. He hasn’t even moved. Yesterday he inhaled deeply like he was about to say something, but then he just sighed and changed the TV channel he was watching.”

Rose’s mother, Brenda, reportedly visited over the weekend and told her pajama-wearing son,

“Remain positive in the face of adversity.”

To which Rose reportedly responded to with a shrug.

Okay this story is a joke but in all seriousness with all the work D. Rose put into his comeback….shoot… we really would be sitting on the couch if we were him! Actually it would be totally fine if he were vegging out on the couch right now in real life..but only if he remembered that he still had a greater purpose in this life.

Rose has been dealt some tough hands no doubt and that can only serve to make him a better card player. It would be really easy to give up at this point..and plenty of men would…but they aren’t D. Rose.

So for anyone counting him out right now…we’d advise them not to. The mind is often stronger than the body and the will to win can change a lot. Yes he’s had to do this type of knee rehab before. But that only means he now knows what to expect and what he is able to do. In a way he may even have a “leg up” so to speak…on those who have never been through this before. He’s a pro and he’ll behave accordingly….but when he’s ready.

