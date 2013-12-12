NeNe Leakes Discusses Her Stripper Days: “It Became An Addiction”

According to Eben Gregory NeNe Leakes sat down for a tell-all interview with E!’s Giuliana Rancic and not much was off limits not even her days as a “pole worker”.

She broke down the sequence of events that brought her to stripping in the first place by talking about escaping her abusive relationship and how she had to find quick cash to support her family because she had no job or money. Upon seeing an advertisement in a newspaper she was hired on the spot and was known as “Silk” at the gig where the then 23-year-old single mom stayed for three years.

Says Leakes,

“I remember going home and having something like $1,000 and thinking ‘I made $1,000 in one night. Baby we are doing this tomorrow night. It became an addiction. I thought I made pretty good money. It was a great hustle.”

Upon meeting her now husband for the second time, Gregg Leakes, she was convinced to stop stripping. NeNe regrets nothing saying,

“I feel like strength comes from within. And…experience makes you strong. And I’ve been through so many things in my life and those things have taught me. I’m one of those girls, every experience, I learned from my experience.”

We admire her for her honesty…it takes a strong woman to cop to things that they don’t have to cop to. Salute Ms. Leakes.

