Arsenio Hall Rips Kanye West Over Use Of “Slave” [VIDEO]

During one of his many recent interviews Kanye West attempted to use the departure of Arsenio Hall from late night television as an example of what happens when you speak out too much.

“I can use my voice but what happens if you don’t buy no other albums?” he told The Breakfast Club in New York City. “Then they can say he was like Arsenio Hall and he was turning up too much and he got fired. But when you got money nobody can fire you.”

Must Watch: Peter Gunz: “I’m Not Like Stevie J” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

However, Hall addressed the audience at this year’s GRAMMY Nomination concert and dismissed Kanye’s accusation that racism or speaking caused “The Arsenio Hall Show” to be cancelled in 1994.

“Like usual Kanye’s premise confuses the facts, therefore everything has to be thrown out,” says Hall. “At the end of the day he’s a musician and I’m a comedian. We’re not doctors. Nobody works for Johns Hopkins…and I think we take ourselves a little too serious. But that’s something that will straighten itself out with maturity. Because the bottom line is this ‘they gonna do me like Arsenio..’ Yo man, stop makin’ me look like I’m Nat Turner or something. I know what you heard in the barbershop but I just left my show. The white man didn’t do something this time, bruh. Save that for when the white man DOES do something. Don’t muddy the waters of racism with my bullsh*t. It wasn’t racism, it was not a plot. I just left my show…I don’t like to be put in those conversations. Because there is no struggle here. My struggle was in the ghetto of Cleveland. There is no struggle now.”

He went on to chastise Kanye and anyone who uses the word ‘slave’ in pop culture because it is disrespectful to the struggle they endured. Watch the full clip below:

Spotted @AllhipHop

RELATED:

Why Wasn’t There A “Coming To America” Sequel? [VIDEO]

Arsenio Quizzes Joe Morton On His Movie Resume [VIDEO]

Preachers Of LA Tell Arsenio Hall: “Even Jesus Had Haters” [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!