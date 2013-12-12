Taye Diggs And Wife Split After 10 Years Of Marriage

Actor Taye Diggs and his wife Idina Menzel have called it quits after 10 years of marriage. According to a statement from reps for the couple, the two have decided to separate and are focused now on raising their son. No official reason for the split was given.

The pair, who met while co-starring in the original Broadway production of “Rent” in the mid 1990s, tied the knot on Jan. 2003. They welcomed their son, Walker, in 2009.

While there is never a good time for a divorce the timing of this particular split is particularly unfortunate. Diggs was recently the victim of a parody website publishing a fake quote where he supposedly relishing going home to his “white wife” after working on the set of “The Best Man Holiday” will all Black women. The false statement was replicated in memes across the internet and Diggs was forced to issue a statement renouncing it.

“Regarding the preposterous quote about black women: It is false,” he Tweeted. “I have not and would never say such a thing. Ever. Period.”

This year Taye Diggs starred in the film “Baggage Claim” as a conservative politician trying to woo Paula Patton and reprised his role as author Harper Stewart in the hit sequel to “The Best Man.” Watch as he talks with the cast about how technology can both hurt and help relationships.

