“12 Years A Slave” Earns 7 Golden Globe Nominations, “Butler” Shut Out

Nominations for the 2014 Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning and some fan favorites are definitely in the running. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Idris Elba were each nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for their respective work in “12 Years A Slave” and “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” Director Steve McQueen’s onscreen narrative of a free Black named Solomon Northturp earned nominations in several categories, including Best Motion Picture, Best Original Score and Best Supporting Actress for Lupita Nong’o.

“It’s been such a rewarding experience from the get go,” the Kenyan actress told the “Today” show after getting the news. “The way the film is being received is so exciting and encouraging.”

“It’s just been terrific. Ever since we opened up the film, I couldn’t be more happy with the way the film has been received,” her co-star Ejiofor added. “It’s been an extraordinary time.”

Notably absent from the Golden Globe nominations are Oprah Winfrey and Forest Whitaker for “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” the story of a White House butler and his family struggling with inequality in the Civil Rights era.

On the television side Kerry Washington earned a Best Actress in TV series nomination for “Scandal” and Don Cheadle was nominated for Best Actor for “House Of Lies.”

The Golden Globes will air on January 12, 2014.

