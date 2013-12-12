Bun B Suggests 3 Great Christmas Gifts For Your Wife [VIDEO]

When it comes to taking advice on women, we like to rely on men who have experience. When it comes to either music, sports or marriage you don’t find many guys who can impart wisdom like Bun B of UGK.

“I’m a happily married man. Why am I a happily married man? Because I give the right gifts,” says Bun, who ‘put a ring on it’ almost 16 years ago. “So I’m going to show you three great gifts that you can give your wife this holiday season.”

RELATED:

Peter Gunz: What To Buy Your Adult Son For Christmas [VIDEO]

Unboxed: 10 Gifts You’ll Enjoy As Much As Your Woman

5 Christmas Gifts For The Women In Your Life

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: