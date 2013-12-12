Kelis Signs New Deal With Ninja Tune Records

Left-of-center singer Kelis has been absent from the music scene since she dropped the electro-dance album “Fleshtone.” Nas‘ former wife has been hard at work in other fields besides music. She’s now a trained chef with a certification from Le Cordon Bleu and let’s not forget she’s the mother to Nas’ young son Knight. After taking a few years of from music, Kelis is back with a new record deal and album.

There was a message posted on Kelis’ Twitter account announcing her new deal with Ninja Tune Records. Ninja Tune Records is a small independent label out of Britain. it was started by two DJs named Matt Black and Jonathan More. The deal came about when Kelis allowed the DJ duo to hear her new album, which is called “FOOD” and scheduled for an April 2014 release. According to a message posted on their website, More and Black leapt at the chance to work with Kelis.

“Ninja Tune is proud to announce the signing of Kelis – her new album “FOOD” will be released on 28 April 2014. Entirely produced by Dave Sitek (TV On the Radio), Food is a soul record that’s as raw and alternative as it is classic. Ninja were blown away by the record, and leapt at the chance to work with a legend that’s always had a forward-thinking sound and oozed style.”

The feeling of excitement is mutual. Kelis stated on Twitter:

“I’m really happy to be partnering with Ninja Tune on my new record. This is the album I’ve wanted to make for a long time and I want the team around me to be as excited and energetic about it as I am. I’m also very happy to be working with some of the most creative people in the industry.”

So the new trend seems to be that popular artists are shying away from major labels and 360 deals in order to get the creative freedom they want at an independent label. We can’t wait to hear what Kelis is bringing to the table this time around.

