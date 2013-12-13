Let The Beyhive Rejoice: Queen Beyonce Drops New Music And Videos Out Of The Blue [VIDEO PREVIEWS]

So as everyone on the East Coast of the United States was recovering from the final “Scandal” episode of the year….that girl Beyonce (who is never one to be outdone) decided to upstage Olivia Pope and her Gladiator’s by dropping a little holiday gift for all her fans. Oh did we mention that her holiday present was an entire unannounced album? Yep! No fanfare…no interviews discussing it nothing….just gave it to the world and went on with whatever else she had on today’s to do list we guess!

This is pretty unheard of too! The new studio album is said to be complete with features from Jay Z, Frank Ocean, Drake and even baby Blue Ivy makes an appearance! The project is full of brand new songs and videos too! Check out the entire Beyonce project on iTunes!

Take a look at some previews of some of the new videos in her project below!

Yes…she did that! It’s no wonder that hive loves her so much! Get em Sasha!

