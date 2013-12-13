2 Women Shot At Lil Scrappy Concert: One Woman Dies

According to Vibe a Lil Scrappy concert turned deadly when shots rang out from a gun fight in the parking lot of the show striking 2 women one of which died from her wounds.

The gunfire allegedly started at 11.53pm in the parking lot at Dan Foley Park. Officials found the 34-year-old woman unresponsive. The unidentified woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Police also found a second injured woman in the parking lot, who was treated and later released from the hospital.

Both women reportedly attended the Scrappy concert. It’s unknown how they became intertwined in the crossfire of the gun battle. Allegedly there were multiple shooters.

Police say the two women were “not believed to be the intended targets”.

Scrappy’s camp released a statement regarding the shooting saying,

“It is disgusting what happened Friday night at the Dan Foley Park concert…On behalf of Lil Scrappy, we at Chinga Chang Records will be assisting with costs related to the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim who lost her life to such a senseless and heinous crime and hope for immediate justice to these terrorists.”

No arrests have been made regarding the shooting.

The Urban Daily sends condolences to the family and loved ones of the young lady who lost her life. We also send wishes for a speedy recovery to the young lady who survived her injuries.

