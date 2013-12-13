A Sneakerhead’s Dream: Shoes Michael Jordan Wore In Championship Flu Game Auctioned Off

The shoes Michael Jordan wore in the 1997 NBA Finals game against the Utah Jazz when MJ scored 38 points while battling the FLU were just sold at auction for a redonkulous amount of money! An unknown buyer spent $104,765 on the Jordan 12’s, for the pleasure of owning a little piece of NBA history.

Check out a portion of that classic game below!

The shoes were given by Jordan to Preston Turman a former Jazz ballboy. He kept the shoes all these years and now his holiday season probably just got a little bit brighter as of this week!

After watching someone spend $104,765 for a pair of Jordan’s worn by Jordan himself in one of his most career defining games…we guess the sneakerheads out there who struggle just to get a pair of Retro Jordans when they drop on a Saturday morning for under $200 probably aren’t feeling quite as bad about their purchases now!

Source

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!