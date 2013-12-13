5 Reasons To See “The Hobbit: Desolation Of Smaug”

Last year the powers behind the wildly successful “Lord Of The Rings” trilogy decided to return to the well and release “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” the first of a new trilogy that actually acts as a prelude to the L.O.T.R. saga based around a Young Bilbo Baggins and his adventures that proceeded the great war of Middle Earth. The film quickly exploded becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of 2012 and the 16th highest grossing film of all time. And now that 2013 has rolled around, director Peter Jackson and company have arrived with “The Desolation Of Smaug.” Here are a couple of reasons why this one deserves your box-office bucks.

1) More Background on Some of Your favorite Characters

If you did the research, you’ll find out this trilogy takes place roughly 60 years before the L.O.T.R. trilogy takes place. The Desolation Of Smaug provides a few more pieces to the puzzle of how the wars actually take place. The geeks and J.R.R. Tolken faithful are gonna squeak with delight watching the books come to screen.

2) The Return Of Your Favorite Elf.

Yep, every ones favorite sharp-shooting, pointy eared elf archer is back as Orlando Bloom returns and reprises his role as Legolas. And just like in L.O.T.R. Big L is kicking Orc-anus and taking names. The audience will also get to meet his father, the king and get a bit of a peak into his home-life.

3) Special Effects.

Few movies are actually worth the extra couple of bucks for the 3-D option, but Director Peter Jackson definitely found a way to pull this one off. Barrels, bees, swords spiders and everything else feel like they’re gonna land in your lap and almost hit you in the eyelash. Dig a little deeper into the wallet and hold on tight, it’s worth it.

4) Meeting Smaug

In An Unexpected Journey, we see the main bad guy in the film, a dragon named Smaug who pretty much wipes out a kingdom of Dwarfs. Although we watch the destruction the winged-beast brings, we never actually get to see the dragon, let alone hear from him. In The Decimation… you finally get to say hi to the bad guy.

5) The Action Don’t Stop

Despite the blockbuster numbers of The Unexpected Journey the main complaint voiced by the critics was that set-up and story took away from the opportunity for action and the fighting scenes we dug from the L.O.T.R. trilogy. But now that all that background business is out of the way, we can get down to some good old fashioned Elf-on-Orc, Dwarf-on-Orc, Dwarf-on-Dragon violence!

