Wale Angry Over Omission From ‘Top 50 Albums Of 2013’ List

Erykah Badu summed it up perfectly when she said, “Now keep in mind that I’m an artist and I’m sensitive about my sh*t.” All artists feel some type of way when their music isn’t received well. While some take that disappointment and use it as fuel to make better music, others just get angry and vent. Washington D.C. rapper Wale is one of those rappers who vent.

Recently, he became enraged when he discovered he was left off Complex Magazine’s “Top 50 Albums Of 2013” list. He felt his album “the Gifted” was better than quite a few entries on the list. In fact, he took the omission personally and believes Complex Magazine doesn’t mess with him because they don’t like him personally. Things between the “Love/Hate Thing” rapper and the publication came to ahead when Wale called the Complex offices and went ape sh*t on a Complex editor. During the “conversation,” Wale can be heard screaming:

“At this point, you know it’s got to be personal,” “You telling me it’s not personal? It’s like a bold-face lie. To be omitted from every type of list that y’all do or be at the bottom of it or every type of way that y’all can omit me, ya will.”

This was unintentionally funny because when the Complex editor told Wale that him being left off the list wan’t anything personal, Wale barked, “Juicy J album better than mine?!?!?!?!?!?!?” Juicy J‘s “Stay Trippy” album got a spot on the list.

Actually, words don’t really do this rant justice. Watch it here.

