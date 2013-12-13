African American Film Critics Association Picks Best Film of 2013

“12 Years A Slave” gains more momentum in the awards race as the African-American Film Critics Association named it the Best Picture of 2013. Steve McQueen won Best Director, John Ridley for Best Screenplay as well as Lupita Nyong’O for Best Breakthrough Performance.

Best Actor win went to Forest Whitaker for “Lee Daniel’s The Butler” and Best Actress went to Sandra Bullock for the sci-fi thriller “Gravity.”

“The film industry reached an incredibly high benchmark in 2013 in terms of the level of performance and diversity on screen,” said AAFCA President and Founder, Gil Robertson. “From the dramatic and heartwarming performances given by Whitaker and Winfrey, to Jared Leto’s incredible transformation as a transgender, the performances this year represented some of the finest examples of the acting craft.”

The organization, which represents the leading African-American film critics nationwide, will formally present its awards during a private ceremony on Friday, January 31, 2014 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, CA.

The African-American Film Critics Association’s Top Ten Films of 2013 are listed below:

1. “12 Years a Slave”

2. “Lee Daniels: The Butler”

3. “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

4. “American Hustler”

5. “Gravity”

6. “Fruitvale Station”

7. “Dallas Buyers Club”

8. “Saving Mr. Banks”

9. “Out of the Furnace”

10. “42”

PERFORMANCES

Best Actor Forest Whitaker, “Lee Daniels: The Butler” (The Weinstein Company)

Best Actress Sandra Bullock, “Gravity” (Warner Bros.)

Best Supporting Actress Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels: The Butler” (The Weinstein Company)

Best Supporting Actor Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” (Focus Features)

Best World Cinema Mother of George” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Breakout Performance Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

(Fox Searchlight)

Best Director Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave” (Fox Searchlight)

Best Screenplay John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave” (Fox Searchlight)

Best Music Raphael Sadiq, “Black Nativity” (RCA Inspirational)

Best Independent Film “Fruitvale Station” (The Weinstein Company)

Best Animation “Frozen” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Documentary “American Promise” (Rada Film Group)

