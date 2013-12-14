It’s Official: Khloe Kardashian Finally Files For Divorce

Well we guess it would be fair to say we all sort of saw this coming. TMZ is reporting that Khloe Kardashian has finally taken the plunge and filed papers with a court of law to end her marriage to Lamar Odom.

According to TMZ, Khloe planned to pull the trigger today on her 4-year marriage to Lamar, who has admittedly been plagued by drug issues on and off for the last 2 years.

Court docs say Khloe filed under “irreconcilable differences” grounds.

There was indeed a prenup and they kept all their money separate so this shouldn’t be a long, drawn out process by any means.

Khloe would also like to go back to just being Khloe Kardashian and has asked the judge to allow her to return to using her given name.

Khloe isn’t asking for spousal support and wants the judge to smack down any ideas Lamar may have of asking for Khloe to support him.

