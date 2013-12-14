Recording Artist King Charles Releases ‘Lov Madiba’ Tribute For Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela’s death has sparked an inspirational movement amongst many and the latest recording artist to join this movement is King Charles. The London-based recently released “Lov Madiba” as a tribute to the late social activist. “Lov Madiba” features Katie Melua and Shingai Shoniwa of the Noisettes.

King Charles is the son of a former South African student activist. Influenced by Mandela’s work, the release of “Lov Madiba” comes six months after King Charles’ touching freedom tribute to Mandela.

This is the first release of the newly-formed record label The Cherry Party, a venture with Sony Music. “Lov Madiba” is available on iTunes now. All proceeds will benefit the Nelson Mandela’s Children Fund, a charitable organization founded by the great leader.

Check out “Lov Madiba” below.

