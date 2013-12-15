And Another One: The Internets Fall For Another Fake Obnoxious Kanye West Comment

According to Huffington Post, Kanye West is being blamed for saying something completely asinine during an interview with WGCI radio in Chicago. The only problem is…that comment was never uttered by Kanye!
He’s being accused of saying,
“I am going to make Kim Kardashian a bigger performer than Beyonce. Me and Kim will soon be the first couple of hip-hop.”
A rep for West confirmed that Yeezus never said it.
Besides anyone who ever heard Kim’s song “Jam (Turn It Up)” already knows they are not even close to being in danger of this being a reality anyway! It’s umm..the opposite of good let’s put it like that.
Okay…so once again we tell people to breathe a sigh of relief and reserve their frustration for when Kanye really does say something utter ridiculous…because he will…you know he will.
