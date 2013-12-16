SNL Mocks The Fake Sign Language Interpreter From Mandela’s Memorial And Salutes Black Santa Claus

Anyone paying attention to the Nelson Mandela memorial service which was attended by pretty much every one of the most important world leaders knows that there was a sign language interpreter who was doing a whole lot while on the stage. That gentlemen was later found to be a fraud!

SNL took aim at both him and the selfie pics that President Obama was taking at the memorial in the video below! Take a look!

They also didn’t leave out the recent Fox News Black Santa controversy! Check it out!

Take that Megyn Kelly!

Thanks for the laughs SNL!

