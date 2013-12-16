Robinson Cano’s Baby Mama Fights For More Child Support

Baseball star Robinson Cano just signed a deal with the Seattle Mariners worth $240 million. But like Biggie said, the more money you make, the more problems you’ll have. Robinson Cano’s baby mama is fighting for more child support despite having trouble getting Cano to pay the monthly $600 payments already in place.

A judge in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic ordered Cano to pay an extra $600 a month for his three-year-old son Robinson Miguel Cano. The woman, Jackelin Castro, says it’s been a struggle raising their son on $600 a month. The only other income she has is getting paid $100 a month to coach young women’s volleyball. Castro and her lawyer Wendy Diaz say Castro is living in a small ranch style home while Cano owns a sprawling mansion that sits on an exclusive golf course in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic.

The next court date is set for January 23 and there is no word on whether Cano will make an appearance.Castro is unsure if Cano will fight having to pay the extra $600 in child support, but is confident a judge will rule in her favor. Diaz told reporters, “We are fighting for $25,000 a month. We believe that is fair. All we can do is try to provide a sufficient amount to the child for his future.”

Robinson Cano is known as the 240 Million Dollar Man so he better be ready to come off more than $1,200 a month in child support.

