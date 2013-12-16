Man Arrested After Trying To Abandon Baby In Store [VIDEO]

Some people make the most questionable decisions when they already know what they need to do. A man in Florida made one of the most questionable decisions of his life and is now behind bars because of it.

A man named Ralph Garlick Jr. was recently arrested for trying to abandon a baby in a convenience store in the middle of the night. When police first arrived on the scene, Garlick tried to tell police that he found the baby in a cart wrapped in newspaper. The child had just been born and still had the umbilical cord attached. When police asked him to identify himself, Garlick gave a false name and claimed to have not known the baby. However, that was not the case.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Garlick knew exactly who the baby was. The baby is the child of Garlick’s girlfriend. Ralph Garlick’s girlfriend gave birth to the child a few hours earlier in an apartment complex. 53-year-old Garlick later told police he tried to leave the baby in the store because his girlfriend didn’t want the child.

Police were called when Garlick flagged down a newspaper delivery truck telling him that a baby had been abandoned in the store. The baby was taken to a local hospital and is in good condition. Once it was discovered that Garlick had planned this whole thing, he was arrested for providing false information to the police and resisting arrest without violence. Garlick’s girlfriend is currently being interviewed by police as she is being checked out in a local hospital. She could face charges once the extent of her involvement in the hoax is determined.

What makes this case really terrible is Florida is one of 34 states that has a “safe haven” law in place. That means parents can drop their under-a-week-old-baby off at a safe place like a hospital or fire station anonymously without threat of arrest or any legal action. When the child is dropped off, the parents automatically lose their parental rights. Once the child is medically cleared, they are placed in the care of approved adoptive parents through private adoption agencies.

Watch the news report below.

