Karrine Steffans Bringing Tell-All Book To Television

Just when you thought Karrine Steffans was done exploiting her sexcapades with rappers for fame, she announces that she’s working on bringing her tell-all book “Confessions of A Video Vixen” to the small screen.

In case you don’t know, Karrine Steffans is a former hip-hop groupie known as “Superhead.” In 2005, she published a book that exposed all of her exploits with famous men from DMX and Ja Rule to Shaquille O’Neal and Vin Diesel. The book gave birth to the groupie come up via tell-all book and has spawned a few sequels from Steffans herself.

The former groupie announced she was trying to bring “Confessions of A Video Vixen” to television by posting a picture on Instagram. In the photo, Steffans is seen in the offices of Fox Television Studios. The caption of the photo says, “Working hard to bring you the television version of Confessions of a Video Vixen. Meeting with the President and attorneys, getting closer to production. Do the work. No one can deny the work.”

If the show gets approved, will you be watching Karrine Steffans’ “Confessions of A Video Vixen” show or have you gotten enough of that watching “Love and Hip-Hop”?

