’22 Jump Street’ Sends Jonah Hill & Channing Tatum To College TRAILER]

Just when criminals thought it was safe to resume their illegal activities at schools, the men of “21 Jump Street” get a sequel. Everyone from the action-comedy makes a return. Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill have “graduated” from going undercover at a high school to going undercover as college students to find out about a new drug that is destroying the lives of college students on a specific campus. Needless to say, the bumbling idiot tandem of Hill and Tatum cause destruction of the college campus in humorous fashion as they search for the source of this new illegal drug.

Watch the red band trailer below. Will you be in attendance when the film opens June 13, 2014?

