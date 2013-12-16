Billboard announced on Friday that Bruno Mars is their top overall artist for 2013.

“It’s flattering. It’s just an honor,” Mars said in an interview this week. “I’m proud to be a part of this whole team that I have.”

The crooner’s sophomore album, “Unorthodox Jukebox” was released late last year and sold over 1.8 million copies. In the last year, his tracks broke at the #1 (“When I Was Your Man”) and #5 (“Treasure”) spots.

While Mars was voted the number one male artist, Taylor Swift won female artist of the year, and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis were named the top group and best new act.

RELATED:

Drake’s, “Nothing Was The Same” Debuts At #1

Adele Tops Billboard Awards Finalists

Miguel Claims He Was Never Warned Not To Take The Plunge

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Bruno Mars Named Billboard’s Top Male Artist of 2013 was originally published on zonadesabor.com