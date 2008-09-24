Kim Kardashian Needs More Booty?

Ironically, Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star with the famous assets, doesn’t know how to work with what she’s got. Kardashian is a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” this season and she is looking a little nervous out there. The star admits that she doesn’t know how to move it and that everyone expects her to be “sexy” but she’s really not.

Last night (Sept. 23) she performed the Mambo to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back (I Like Big Butts)” with her partner Mark Ballas. The judges got on her for not knowing how to shake it and her total score was an 18 out of 30. Poor thing, keep practicing so you can make your fellow bootyliscious girls proud!

Watch Kim K. “shake” it here:

