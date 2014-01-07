Ludacris Claims Secret Baby Mama Tried To Extort Him For A Car

The plot is thickening in the saga of Ludacris and his secret baby mama. In new legal documents, Luda is claiming that the woman he had a secret love child with, Tamika Fuller, gave him a ridiculous ultimatum before going public about their child.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

In the recently filed legal documents, Ludacris, real name Chris Bridges, alleges that Tamika Fuller demanded he buy her a new car and pay her $7,500 in order for her not to go public about their secret child together. In fact, Luda requested a judge to issue a gag order so that Fuller wasn’t able to speak about his indiscretions in the media. Luda’s reasoning was that he is “a major celebrity of great notoriety” and Fuller selling her story to the press could have a detrimental effect on his career. The “My Chick Bad” rhymer argued that most states–including Georgia, where is from–will issue the gag order fora public figure so that their past indiscretions can stay out of the public eye.

The rapper said fuller demanded the car along with the $7,500 so that she could pay her lawyer’s retainer fee. Fuller allegedly said that if he didn’t cough up the money and car, she would tell the world they had a child together. The problem with Fuller telling the world that she and Ludacris have a child together is that Luda has been in a long term relationship with a woman named Eudoxie Agnan. The child Luda fathered was conceived while he and Eudoxie were still together.

The judge didn’t believe a word Ludacris said in his gag order request and denied it. We haven’t found out yet if Ludacris actually forked over the car and cash.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Is Kandi Burruss’s Mother Mama Joyce Quitting Real Housewives Of Atlanta Over Editing?

Twista Believes Social Media Contributes To Chicago Violence [VIDEO]

Evander Holyfield Stirs Controversy With ‘Homosexuality’ Comments [VIDEO]