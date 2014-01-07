Ty Dolla $ign Wants To Know If You Meet His Requirements ‘Or Nah’ [NEW MUSIC]

Ty Dolla $ign has a few questions for the ladies on his latest track “Or Nah,” featuring Taylor Gang’s commander-in-chief Wiz Khalifa. “Or Nah” will be featured on Ty Dolla’s upcoming project “Beach House EP,” which is due out on January 21. The EP includes appearances from French Montana, B.o.B., Wiz Khalifa and more.

Check out “Or Nah” below.

