Coko Hides Cancer Scare From Other SWV Members [VIDEO]

The comeback of hit 90s R&B girl group SWV is real, but the drama behind the scenes is a bit too real. In their upcoming WeTV reality series “SWV Reunited,” lead singer Coko discoves a lump in her breast and discusses with her husband whether or not she should tell the other SWV members Taj and LeeLee.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Coko said she didn’t want to tell the other ladies about her cancer scare because she wouldn’t find out any information about the lump until after the group returned from a performance in London and didn’t want to break any news to them based on speculation and not facts. Also, Coko says she, Taj, and Lee Lee haven’t been close for a long time and she doesn’t feel like she should share her personal business with people she doesn’t consider friends.

I definitely understand Coko’s point about not divulging information about the cancer scare until she has facts. What would you do in that situation? Check the clip out and sound off.

Source

READ MORE HOT TV COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Discusses Failed BET Sitcom

Wanda Sykes is ‘Herlarious’ for OWN; Reacts to Robin Roberts Coming Out

Evander Holyfield Stirs Controversy With ‘Homosexuality’ Comments [VIDEO]