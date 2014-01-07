Cavaliers Trade Andrew Bynum To Bulls For Luol Deng

The NBA’s trade deadline isn’t until February 20th but two teams with losing records are already making moves. The Chicago Bulls (14-18) who are again without All-Star Derrick Rose, have traded Luol Deng to the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-23) for Andrew Bynum.

According SI.com the Bulls will receive draft picks from the Kings, Trail Blazers and the right to swap 2015 first-round picks with the Cavaliers (if Cleveland’s selection falls between 15-30). Deng was drafted by the Bulls in 2004 and has been with them throughout his career thus far. Bynum, 26, was suspended by Cleveland last month for conduct detrimental to the team after an incident during practice.

“We are very excited for Luol to join the Cavaliers organization, ” Cleveland general manager Chris Grant said in a statement. “We have worked to acquire and maintain flexibility in order to capitalize on opportunities such as this. Luol reflects all that we are striving for in building our team. He’s a tremendous defensive player that can impact the game on both ends of the court with a team-first mentality and is a high character leader.”

Bynum is expected to be waived by the Bulls.

