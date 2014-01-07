Kanye Adds Additional ‘Yeezus’ Tour Dates

After a very successful tour, Kanye West decides to add nine additional tour dates for fans. The two-week run will hit cities in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and more. General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 10.

The second leg of the Yeezus tour kicks off on Feb. 13 at University Park, PA before wrapping up the tour in Uniondale, NY. So far, there has been no announcement of a special guest.

“Yeezus” was the highest grossing tour of 2013.

Check out the list of tour dates below.

February 13 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

February 14 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena

February 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

February 17 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

February 18 Hamilton, ON Copps Coliseum

February 19 Albany, NY Times Union Center

February 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

February 22 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

February 23 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum