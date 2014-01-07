Kanye Adds Additional ‘Yeezus’ Tour Dates

After a very successful tour, Kanye West decides to add nine additional tour dates for fans. The two-week run will hit cities in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and more. General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 10.
Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
The second leg of the Yeezus tour kicks off on Feb. 13 at University Park, PA before wrapping up the tour in Uniondale, NY. So far, there has been no announcement of a special guest.
“Yeezus” was the highest grossing tour of 2013.
Check out the list of tour dates below.
February 13 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
February 14 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena
February 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
February 17 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
February 18 Hamilton, ON Copps Coliseum
February 19 Albany, NY Times Union Center
February 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
February 22 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
February 23 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:
Coko Hides Cancer Scare From Other SWV Members [VIDEO]
Ty Dolla $ign Wants To Know If You Meet His Requirements ‘Or Nah’ [NEW MUSIC]
Ludacris Claims Secret Baby Mama Tried To Extort Him For A Car
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!