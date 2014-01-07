CLOSE
Kanye Adds Additional ‘Yeezus’ Tour Dates

After a very successful tour, Kanye West decides to add nine additional tour dates for fans. The two-week run will hit cities in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and more. General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 10.

 

The second leg of the Yeezus tour kicks off on Feb. 13 at University Park, PA before wrapping up the tour in Uniondale, NY. So far, there has been no announcement of a special guest.

“Yeezus” was the highest grossing tour of 2013.

Check out the list of tour dates below.

February 13  University Park, PA  Bryce Jordan Center

February 14  Baltimore, MD        Baltimore Arena

February 15  Newark, NJ           Prudential Center

February 17  Montreal, QC         Bell Centre

February 18  Hamilton, ON         Copps Coliseum

February 19  Albany, NY           Times Union Center

February 21  Uncasville, CT       Mohegan Sun Arena

February 22  Atlantic City, NJ    Boardwalk Hall

February 23  Uniondale, NY        Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

