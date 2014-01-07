Michael Bay Storms Off When Teleprompter Breaks [VIDEO]

Everyone isn’t good at public speaking so they need a little help called a teleprompter. However, Action film director Michael Bay took needing a little help from a teleprompter to the next level when he stormed off stage at an event where he was set to talk about a new television model.

At the start of the video, you see a man speaking to an audience about the new technology being integrated into televisions and how they are related to the work Michael Bay does. Bay is then introduced and he walks out onstage to start his presentation. The “Pain & Gain” director maybe got two sentences out before he apologizes to the audience about the teleprompter not working correctly. Bay decides to go continue his speech and just speak on the fly. That doesn’t work because literally two seconds later, Bay says, “I’m sorry.” and walked off the stage.

The other man who was presenting with Bay asked the crowd to thank Bay for his participation, and began to clap. The audience followed along, but it was a very awkward clap.

Matter of fact, just watch the video.

