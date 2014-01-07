Young Jeezy Arrested After Attacking Son

Atlanta rapper Young Jeezy is facing a new legal battle. The rapper was recently arrested for false imprisonment, battery, and making terroristic threats to his teenage son.

The police documents explain that Jeezy, real name Jay Jenkins, got into an fight with his teenage son in a bathroom. The rapper was alleged to have thrown the young man into a glass shower door which caused him to hit his head on. Jeezy then punched his son in the face and dragged him into a bedroom where he brutally assaulted the young man on the bed. The rapper’s son says he tried to escape the beating, but one of Jeezy’s bodyguards blocked the stairway.

The police report also says Jeezy choked the boy while threatening to kill him. Jeezy allegedly screamed, “I will kill you. I wil put a bulet through your head right now. If I could get away with it, I would kill you.”

The incident took place in September of 2012, but Jeezy surrendered himself to authorities this past Friday after a grand jury issued warrants for each of the charges. Jeezy was in and out of jail that day because he paid the $45,000 bond.

Jeezy’s lawyer issued a statement on the matter, “We have no doubt this matter will resolve itself appropriately. At this moment, Mr. Jenkins is thankful for the support of his fans and the respect for his family’s privacy.”

