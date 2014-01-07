Dwyane Wade Proposed On A Yoga Block [VIDEO]

Fellas, if you are looking for ideas on how to propose to your lady take some notes on what to do (or not depending on your style. Actress Gabrielle Union appeared on “LIVE With Kelly and Michael” to promote her new show “Being Mary Jane” (BET 10pm) and described how NBA star Dwyane Wade proposed to her late last year.

“Him and the boys planned it completely as a family,” she says.”I was dressed to go to a construction site and the boys said they wanted to do a presentation for me…they were holding signs saying ‘Nicky will you marry us?’ The thing is they ask me all the time…I turned to D like ‘here we go’ and he was down on one knee on my yoga block, because he didn’t want his knee on the ground…”

Given his history of injuries in the NBA we don’t blame him. And let’s just say we understand why she is doing a lot of yoga these days. Watch the full clip below.

