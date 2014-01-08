CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Common Releases New Song “War”

Leave a comment

Common War Artwork

As we previously reported  Common announced that he has a new album on the way. The No I.D. produced album is entitled “Nobody’s Smiling”.

RELATED: Common Announces New Album Produced By No I.D. “Nobody’s Smiling” [VIDEO]

Shortly after the announcement of the album a new single called “War” was released! Check it out below!

 

 

We don’t know about you guys but we are even more eager to hear the entire album now!

 

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Is Kandi Burruss’s Mother Mama Joyce Quitting Real Housewives Of Atlanta Over Editing?

 Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Post Baby Assets In Instagram Pics [PICS]

Kenya Moore Goes Under The Knife So That She Can Have Kids

Alfonso Ribeiro Speaks About James Avery AKA The Fresh Prince’s “Uncle Phil” [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews! 

 

Common , Dropping Soon , New music , no i.d. , Nobody's Smiling , War

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close