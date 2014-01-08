Common Releases New Song “War”

As we previously reported Common announced that he has a new album on the way. The No I.D. produced album is entitled “Nobody’s Smiling”.

Shortly after the announcement of the album a new single called “War” was released! Check it out below!

We don’t know about you guys but we are even more eager to hear the entire album now!

