Jay And Bey’s Baby Girl Blue Ivy Carter Turns 2

The Bey Hive lost it’s collective shizz today as media scrambled to be the very first to wish the youngest of the Carter Family happy second birthday.

That’s right two years ago one of the most highly anticipated Hip Hop babies on earth was born! Everything from her name to the first pictures of her little face flooded media like no child of Hip Hop before her ever had. After Blue Ivy Carter (aka Jay and Bey’s baby girl) was born the way the couple was covered in the media was never the same again.

As the couple morphed into a bonafide little family Jay Z and Beyonce went from Bonnie and Clyde to Mr. and Mrs. very grown up Carter and they seemingly never looked back.

Let’s take a little look at the Carter Clan’s evolution over the last few years shall we? Why not!

Well you get the point! Happy Birthday little one!

