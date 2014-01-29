India Arie Slams Racism Involved In Grammy Voting

Music fans always complain about the Grammy Awards not getting it right when it comes to the winners. Fans were especially angry that breakthrough rapper of the year Kendrick Lamar was shut out of all seven of his nominations. India Arie, the Grammy Award-winning singer who was shut out of all seven of her Grammy nominations in 2002, posted an open letter on her website blasting the Grammys and the voting procedures.

Arie wrote the letter and slammed the Recording Academy for saying the voting is based on the quality of the music when in all actuality, the voting is more indicative of a popularity contest. India Arie wrote:

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily