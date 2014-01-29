J. Cole Receives Jay Z’s Original Roc-A-Fella Chain [VIDEO]

J.Cole‘s life was made last night during his concert at New York City’s heralded The Theater at Madison Square Garden. After surprising concert goers by bringing out Kendrick Lamar and Jay Z. Jay Z later surprised Cole by presenting him with his original Roc-A-Fella chain.

The show happened to be on the same day as J. Cole’s 29th birthday. So after Cole’s label boss got on stage and performed the fan favorite “Public Service Announcement,” Cole was presented with Jay Z’s original Roc-A-Fella chain. Jay Z told the crowd, “It’s his birthday, but he giving out gifts. So I think it’s only right that you get a gift. hat on your neck is my original Roc chain and it’s yours.”

A shocked J. Cole replied, “This is unreal.” Cole then asked his boss for another gift and that was for Jay Z to perform “FuckWitMeYouKnowIGotIt.” That’s one of the coolest ways to celebrate a birthday! How many people can say Jay Z gave the his original Roc-A-Fella chain for their birthday.

Check the video below.

