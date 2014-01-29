Pharoahe Monch Is a “Bad Mother…” [NEW MUSIC]

With his highly-anticipated fourth solo-LP, “P.T.S.D.” (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), Pharoahe Monch re-emerges with a new concept project which finds the ground-breaking emcee tackling PTSD; a severe anxiety disorder that can develop after exposure to any event that results in psychological trauma. Throughout the duration of the LP, Monch narrates as an independent artist weary from the war against the industry machine and through the struggle of the black male experience in America.

His first leak is “Bad Mother” produced by longtime collaborator Lee Stone. Take a listen to it below:

Pharoahe Monch’s “P.T.S.D.” (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) will feature guest appearances from Black Thought, Talib Kweli, Denaun Porter, The Stepkids, Vernon Reid and production from Lee Stone, Marco Polo, Jesse West & Quelle Chris and will be in stores April 15th.

