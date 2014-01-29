Taraji P. Henson Takes Her Talents To The Golf Course In New Film [VIDEO]

Popular actress Taraji P. Henson is known for playing strong women on film and television. In her latest role in the film titled “From the Rough,” Henson plays a tough as nails swim coach at Tennesee State Universty who becomes the first woman to ever coach a men’s golf team. Naturally, a sport that was once reserved for uppity white men, the team makes it hard for Henson to adjust in her new role as a golf coach. However, she wins them over with her tough but nurturing manner of coaching.

Will the golf team become champions under the leadership of Taraji P. Henson? You’ll have to find out when the movie hits theaters April 18.

