Too Short Revolutionizes Rap’s Use Of The B-Word on ‘Unsung'[VIDEO]

TV One‘s hit series “Unsung” makes its season premiere tonight with the story of Too Short. The Oakland rapper is being celebrated for his contribution to the culture through his rhymes. However, his penchant for using the B-word in his rhymes will also be discussed by some of his former collaborators and friends including Yo-Yo and Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! The general consensus is although most women were offended at his excessive use of the word, nobody could hate on him because he didn’t use the word like anybody else at that time and now every rapper says the word the way he did back then.

Check out an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode below and make sure you watch the full episode on TV One at 10pm tonight!

