Daft Punk Finally Photographed Without Helmets

Wow! So where is the one place that you can not go with helmets on without taking them off? Gold star for anyone who guessed the airport…yeah TSA is funny like that! And we guess TMZ cameras knew the answer to the question too because they showed up and tried to get “lucky” at LAX! They were on a mission to get a pic of Daft Punk without their helmets on!

They were successful! Take a look at who TMZ says is the real Daft Punk without helmets in the video below!

Who woulda thunk it right? Did they look the way you expected? They din’t to us either…word to Pharell’s hat!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

RHOA Shocker: Apollo Nida Charged With Bank Fraud And Identity Theft

RHOA Mess: Kenya Moore Posts Video Of Christopher Williams Claiming He Is Single [VIDEO]

T.I. Speaks About The Argument With Tiny

Charlamagne Calls Love & Hip Hop’s Rich Dollaz “Bit*h Dollaz” [Audio]

RHOA Kenya Moore Speaks About Apollo Nida’s Arrest

RHOA’s NeNe Addresses Brawl At Her “Pillow Talk” Party

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!