FACT OF THE DAY: Rapper Future Used To Be A Meathead

Future has had a successful run in the music industry over the past few years, but don’t get ahead of yourself, he’s no newcomer to rapping. Rapper Future, who has recently become engaged to R&B star Ciara, began as a battle rapper who went by the name “Meathead of Da Connect.”

He eventually linked up with a group of second-generation Dungeon Family artists through his cousin Rico Wade who produced for the group. The group released an album in 2003, however, things did not go as expected due to their relatively small fan base. Dungeon Family member, G-rock would frequently tell Meathead “You’re the future,” which led to his current stage name.

Check out this video below to hear Future speak on his ties with the Dungeon Family.

