Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Feared To Be A Serial Rapist: 9 Women 5 States

According to CNN, 38-year-old former NFL safety Darren Sharper is being called a potential serial rapists after 9 women in 5 states have come forward and named him as their attacker. Sharper surrendered to L.A. police late last week over allegations by 2 women.

The next day Sharper was also without a job as well. The NFL Network fired him almost as soon as he surrendered. Sharper had worked as an analyst for them upon leaving the NFL. However, he was suspended indefinitely without pay following an arrest for drug possession in January of this year.

RELATED: Former NFL Star Darren Sharper Arrested On 2 Separate Rape Charges

Take a look at the story below.

This story just keeps going from bad…to worse. We will keep up with the developments of Sharper’s case as they become available.

