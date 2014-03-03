Schoolboy Q Performs ‘Break The Bank’ And Reveals His Hip-Hop Ambitions [VIDEO]

After his label mate Kendrick Lamar was snubbed at the Grammy Awards and before his debut album “Oxymoron” shook blocks from coast to coast, Schoolboy Q decided to drop though with a preview of “Break The Bank” and offer a peek into his future moves and Hip-Hop ambitions. Oh… and drugs.
“Break The Bank”….
Fuck rap, I’ve been rich, crack by my stick shift
Oxy like concerts, always my bread first
GetMine my nickname, O-X and cocaine
Nina my new thing, blew up before fame
Heart filled with octane, fire in my soul
Burn through my shoestring, came up from boosting
Du-rags and flatlines, drive-by’s at bedtime
Get down, I earn mine, so one loss they can’t sign
Thank God that I’m straight, no wonder my mom prayed
Lost one of my cuzzos, cursed from them devils
Good weed and me time, goodbye to Nissan
Cause one day this rappin’ gon’ pay
RELATED:
RHYME & REASON: Dee-1 Is A Class Act [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RHYME & REASON: Young Dro Leaves Bombs In Quesadillas [VIDEO]
B.O.B.: “Every Rapper Can’t Do What I Do” [EXCLUSIVE]
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!