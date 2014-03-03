Schoolboy Q Performs ‘Break The Bank’ And Reveals His Hip-Hop Ambitions [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After his label mate Kendrick Lamar was snubbed at the Grammy Awards and before his debut album “Oxymoron” shook blocks from coast to coast, Schoolboy Q decided to drop though with a preview of “Break The Bank” and offer a peek into his future moves and Hip-Hop ambitions. Oh… and drugs.

“Break The Bank”….

Fuck rap, I’ve been rich, crack by my stick shift

Oxy like concerts, always my bread first

GetMine my nickname, O-X and cocaine

Nina my new thing, blew up before fame

Heart filled with octane, fire in my soul

Burn through my shoestring, came up from boosting

Du-rags and flatlines, drive-by’s at bedtime

Get down, I earn mine, so one loss they can’t sign

Thank God that I’m straight, no wonder my mom prayed

Lost one of my cuzzos, cursed from them devils

Good weed and me time, goodbye to Nissan

Cause one day this rappin’ gon’ pay

