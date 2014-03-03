CLOSE
“12 Years A Slave” Wins Best Picture At 2014 Oscars [VIDEO]

It was a tight race, but “12 Years A Slave” ended up with the highest honor with the Best Picture win at tonight’s Oscars ceremony. While the sci-fi thriller “Gravity” cleaned up with mostly technical awards (Best Editing, Best Cinematography) and a Best Director win for Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron,  “12 Years A Slave” came out ahead of other Best Picture nominees like “Wolf of Wall Street” and “American Hustle.”

Director Steve McQueen, was literally jumped for joy at his momentous win.  He accepted the award, dedicating it to the memory of Solomon Northrup and other African-Americans who suffered under the tyranny of American slavery.  Lupita Nyong’o walked away with the Best Supporting Actress award and John Ridley won Best Adapted Screenplay, making him the 2nd black screenwriter to win in this category (the first was Geoffrey Fletcher for 2009’s “Precious”).

“12 Years A Slave” makes Oscar history as the first film with a mostly Black cast, with a Black director to win Best Picture.

Watch Steve McQueen’s acceptance speech:

Below are winners from tonight’s ceremony (winners are in bold):

Best Picture

12 Years a Slave

American Hustle

Captain Phillips

Dallas Buyers Club

Gravity

Her

Nebraska

Philomena

The Wolf of Wall Street

Best Actor

Christian Bale (American Hustle)

Bruce Dern (Nebraska)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Wolf of Wall Street)

Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave)

Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club)

Best Actress

Amy Adams (American Hustle)

Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine)

Sandra Bullock (Gravity)

Judi Dench (Philomena)

Meryl Streep (August: Osage County)

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips)

Bradley Cooper (American Hustle)

Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave)

Jonah Hill (Wolf of Wall Street)

Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club)

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Lawrence (American Hustle)

Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave)

Julia Roberts (August: Osage County)

June Squibb (Nebraska)

Sally Hawkins (Blue Jasmine)

Best Director

Martin Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street

David O. Russell (American Hustle)

Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity)

Alexander Payne (Nebraska)

Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave)

Best Adapted Screenplay

John Ridley (12 Years a Slave)

Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke & Richard Linklater (Before Midnight)

Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street)

Billy Ray (Captain Phillips)

Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope (Philomena)

Best Original Screenplay

David O. Russell and Eric Singer (American Hustle)

Bob Nelson (Nebraska)

Spike Jonze (Her)

Craig Borten & Melisa Wallack (Dallas Buyers Club)

Woody Allen (Blue Jasmine)

Best Foreign Film

Denmark, The Hunt

Belgium, The Broken Circle Breakdown

Italy, The Great Beauty

Palestine, Omar

Cambodia, The Missing Picture

Best Documentary Feature

20 Feet from Stardom

The Act of Killing

Dirty Wars

The Square

Cutie and the Boxer

Best Animated Feature

The Wind Rises

Frozen

Despicable Me 2

The Croods

Ernest & Celestine

Film Editing

American Hustle

Captain Phillips

Dallas Buyers Club

Gravity

12 Years a Slave

Best Song

“Alone Yet Not Alone” (Alone Yet Not Alone)

“Happy” (Despicable Me 2)

“Let It Go” (Frozen)

“The Moon Song” (Her)

“Ordinary Love” (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom)

Best Original Score

John Williams (The Book Thief)

Steven Price (Gravity)

Alexandre Desplat (Philomena)

Thomas Newman (Saving Mr. Banks)

William Butler and Owen Pallett (Her)

Best Cinematography

Philippe Le Sourd (The Grandmaster)

Emmanuel Lubezki (Gravity)

Bruno Delbonnel (Inside Llewyn Davis)

Roger Deakins (Prisoners)

Phedon Papamichael (Nebraska)

Costume Design

American Hustle

The Grandmaster

The Great Gatsby

The Invisible Woman

12 Years A Slave

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Lone Ranger

Dallas Buyers Club

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Production Design

American Hustle

Gravity

The Great Gatsby

Her

12 Years a Slave

Sound Editing

All is Lost

Captain Phillips

Gravity

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Lone Survivor

Sound Mixing

Captain Phillips

Gravity

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Lone Survivor

Inside Llewyn Davis

Visual Effects

Gravity

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Iron Man 3

The Lone Ranger

Star Trek Into Darkness

Short Film, Live Action

Aquel No Era Yo (That Wasn’t Me)

Avant Que De Tout Perdre (Just Before Losing Everything)

Helium

Pitääkö Mun Kaikki Hoitaa? (Do I Have to Take Care of Everything?)

The Voorman Problem

Short Film, Animated

Feral

Get a Horse!

Mr. Hublot

Possessions

Room on the Broom

Documentary Short Subject

CaveDigger

Facing Fear

Karama Has No Walls

The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life

Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall

