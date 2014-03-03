“12 Years A Slave” Wins Best Picture At 2014 Oscars [VIDEO]

It was a tight race, but “12 Years A Slave” ended up with the highest honor with the Best Picture win at tonight’s Oscars ceremony. While the sci-fi thriller “Gravity” cleaned up with mostly technical awards (Best Editing, Best Cinematography) and a Best Director win for Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, “12 Years A Slave” came out ahead of other Best Picture nominees like “Wolf of Wall Street” and “American Hustle.”

Director Steve McQueen, was literally jumped for joy at his momentous win. He accepted the award, dedicating it to the memory of Solomon Northrup and other African-Americans who suffered under the tyranny of American slavery. Lupita Nyong’o walked away with the Best Supporting Actress award and John Ridley won Best Adapted Screenplay, making him the 2nd black screenwriter to win in this category (the first was Geoffrey Fletcher for 2009’s “Precious”).

“12 Years A Slave” makes Oscar history as the first film with a mostly Black cast, with a Black director to win Best Picture.

Watch Steve McQueen’s acceptance speech:

Below are winners from tonight’s ceremony (winners are in bold):

Best Picture

12 Years a Slave

American Hustle

Captain Phillips

Dallas Buyers Club

Gravity

Her

Nebraska

Philomena

The Wolf of Wall Street