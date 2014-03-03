“12 Years A Slave” Wins Best Picture At 2014 Oscars [VIDEO]

It was a tight race, but “12 Years A Slave” ended up with the highest honor with the Best Picture win at tonight’s Oscars ceremony. While the sci-fi thriller “Gravity” cleaned up with mostly technical awards (Best Editing, Best Cinematography) and a Best Director win for Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, “12 Years A Slave” came out ahead of other Best Picture nominees like “Wolf of Wall Street” and “American Hustle.”
RELATED: [VIDEO] Lupita Nyong’o Wins Best Supporting Actress for “12 Years A Slave”
Director Steve McQueen, was literally jumped for joy at his momentous win. He accepted the award, dedicating it to the memory of Solomon Northrup and other African-Americans who suffered under the tyranny of American slavery. Lupita Nyong’o walked away with the Best Supporting Actress award and John Ridley won Best Adapted Screenplay, making him the 2nd black screenwriter to win in this category (the first was Geoffrey Fletcher for 2009’s “Precious”).
WATCH: Pharrell Performs “Happy” At 2014 Oscars [VIDEO]
“12 Years A Slave” makes Oscar history as the first film with a mostly Black cast, with a Black director to win Best Picture.
RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Sets Retweet Record At 2014 Oscars! [PHOTO]
Watch Steve McQueen’s acceptance speech:
Below are winners from tonight’s ceremony (winners are in bold):
Best Picture
12 Years a Slave
American Hustle
Captain Phillips
Dallas Buyers Club
Gravity
Her
Nebraska
Philomena
The Wolf of Wall Street
Best Actor
Christian Bale (American Hustle)
Bruce Dern (Nebraska)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Wolf of Wall Street)
Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave)
Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club)
Best Actress
Amy Adams (American Hustle)
Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine)
Sandra Bullock (Gravity)
Judi Dench (Philomena)
Meryl Streep (August: Osage County)
Best Supporting Actor
Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips)
Bradley Cooper (American Hustle)
Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave)
Jonah Hill (Wolf of Wall Street)
Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club)
Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Lawrence (American Hustle)
Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave)
Julia Roberts (August: Osage County)
June Squibb (Nebraska)
Sally Hawkins (Blue Jasmine)
Best Director
Martin Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street)
David O. Russell (American Hustle)
Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity)
Alexander Payne (Nebraska)
Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave)
Best Adapted Screenplay
John Ridley (12 Years a Slave)
Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke & Richard Linklater (Before Midnight )
Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street )
Billy Ray (Captain Phillips)
Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope (Philomena)
Best Original Screenplay
David O. Russell and Eric Singer (American Hustle)
Bob Nelson (Nebraska)
Craig Borten & Melisa Wallack (Dallas Buyers Club)
Woody Allen (Blue Jasmine)
Best Foreign Film
Denmark, The Hunt
Belgium, The Broken Circle Breakdown
Italy, The Great Beauty
Palestine, Omar
Cambodia, The Missing Picture
Best Documentary Feature
20 Feet from Stardom
The Act of Killing
Dirty Wars
The Square
Cutie and the Boxer
Best Animated Feature
The Wind Rises
Frozen
Despicable Me 2
The Croods
Ernest & Celestine
Film Editing
American Hustle
Captain Phillips
Dallas Buyers Club
Gravity
12 Years a Slave
Best Song
“Alone Yet Not Alone” (Alone Yet Not Alone)
“Happy” (Despicable Me 2)
“Let It Go” (Frozen)
“The Moon Song” (Her)
“Ordinary Love” (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom)
Best Original Score
John Williams (The Book Thief)
Steven Price (Gravity)
Alexandre Desplat (Philomena)
Thomas Newman (Saving Mr. Banks)
William Butler and Owen Pallett (Her)
Best Cinematography
Philippe Le Sourd (The Grandmaster)
Emmanuel Lubezki (Gravity)
Bruno Delbonnel (Inside Llewyn Davis)
Roger Deakins (Prisoners)
Phedon Papamichael (Nebraska)
Costume Design
American Hustle
The Grandmaster
The Great Gatsby
The Invisible Woman
12 Years A Slave
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Lone Ranger
Dallas Buyers Club
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Production Design
American Hustle
Gravity
The Great Gatsby
Her
12 Years a Slave
Sound Editing
All is Lost
Captain Phillips
Gravity
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Lone Survivor
Sound Mixing
Captain Phillips
Gravity
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Lone Survivor
Inside Llewyn Davis
Visual Effects
Gravity
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Iron Man 3
The Lone Ranger
Star Trek Into Darkness
Short Film, Live Action
Aquel No Era Yo (That Wasn’t Me)
Avant Que De Tout Perdre (Just Before Losing Everything)
Helium
Pitääkö Mun Kaikki Hoitaa? (Do I Have to Take Care of Everything?)
The Voorman Problem
Short Film, Animated
Feral
Get a Horse!
Mr. Hublot
Possessions
Room on the Broom
Documentary Short Subject
CaveDigger
Facing Fear
Karama Has No Walls
The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life
Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall