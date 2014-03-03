Ellen DeGeneres Sets Retweet Record At Oscars [PHOTOS]

As the host of the 86th Academy Awards, television host and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres did everything from order pizza to pass Pharrell’s hat for payment to keep the audience entertained.

As part of the Oscars attempt to be more social media friendly the popular host took a series of high profile “selfies” with the stars in attendance. Her hope was to set records for Re-Tweets on the social network. Here is the photo of the host with several stars including Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence and Lupita Nyong’o.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Ellen’s “Selfie” set a record with over 2 MILLION retweets and 142,000 Favorites. In fact, traffic to the photo broke Twitter for a moment. This was just one reason most viewers considered Ellen one of the best Oscars hosts in recent memory.

