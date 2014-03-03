Uncle Sam Hunts Lil Wayne Down For Multi-Million Dollar Tax Lien

New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne has fashioned himself as some type of new age outlaw. He has taken his role so seriously that the government is looking for the Grammy Award winner to make good on the tax lien he was just slapped with. It is a staggering tax lien to the tune of $12 million.

Based of the tax lien documents, Lil Wayne neglected to pay taxes in the years 2011 and 2012. Those years were huge for Weezy’s bank account because in 2011, he owed a whopping $5,843,952. While that is a lot, Lil Wayne didn’t pay an even bigger sum of money the following year. In 2012, the Young Money leader never handed over the $6,311,132 he owed the tax man.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Although never to this extreme, Lil Wayne is no stranger to tax issues. Between the years of 2008 and 9, Wayne was hit with a tax lien for $7 million. He finally paid that debt off in 2012. In fact, 2012 was a rough financial year for the “Every Girl” rapper. After paying off his debt, Weezy also lost a lawsuit he filed against music and film producer Quincy Jones III. Wayne apparently thumbed his nose at the court during the case proceedings and the jury sided with Jones for $2.2 million. The sad part about all of this is Weezy is said to be a worth $135 million.

Somebody help him get it together.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

If Robin Thicke Wants Paula Patton Back He’s Gotta Do More Than Cry

Not Putting Another Ring On It: VH1 Cancels “Single Ladies”

50 Cent Gets In Steve Stoute’s Face Over Recent Comments Made In Interview [PICS]