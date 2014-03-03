Nick Gordon Fights & Threatens Houston Family Via Twitter

Whitney Houston’s daughter recently exchanged vows with her boo Nick Gordon. What should be a happy time for the newlyweds is turning into anything but. Apparently, Bobbi Kristina’s new husband got int0 a physical altercation with some of his wife’s family members. After the altercation went down, Gordon took his anger to Twitter and unleashed on all of the Houston family who doesn’t like him or his relationship with Whitney Houston’s only child.

According to reports, Gordon was confronted by Whitney Houston’s nephew Gary M. Houston and other family members about his recent marriage to Bobbi Kristina. It’s been no secret the family didn’t approve of Bobbi Kristina and Nick’s relationship as it was a main storyline in the short-lived Houston family reality show. Apparently, things got so heated, punches were thrown. After things came to blows, Nick Gordon posted on Twitter, “Everybody got so fucking fake after Mom passed away. Specially Pat.”

Nick Gordon continue the verbal onslaught by calling Gary Houston jealous. Gordon also stated that Gary Houston punched him in the face when he wasn’t looking but still lost the fight. Plenty of people came to the defense of the Houston family on Gordon’s timeline and he promptly told every single one of their supporters, “Yo yall coming to my twitter with bs can unfollow and block me.”

We had hoped the family drama in the Houston household would subside after all of this time, but it’s quite obvious it hasn’t. What do you think the Houston family needs to do so that they may find some sort of common ground?

https://twitter.com/nickdgordon/status/440272391000702976

https://twitter.com/nickdgordon/status/440275740706086912

https://twitter.com/nickdgordon/status/440279425993543680

https://twitter.com/nickdgordon/status/440299288845766656

https://twitter.com/nickdgordon/status/440299996508733442

